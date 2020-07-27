Skechers USA Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers USA news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

