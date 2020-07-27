Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted by KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $99.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $524,412,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $317,473,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $223,455,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

