Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Alter Nrg (TSE:NRG) Stock Price

News coverage about Alter Nrg (TSE:NRG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alter Nrg earned a news sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

About Alter Nrg

Alter NRG Corp. provides and pursues alternative clean and renewable energy solutions through plasma gasification. The Company’s focus is the Westinghouse Plasma Technology, which creates energy from waste using plasma gasification. The Company markets and sells the Westinghouse Plasma Technology through its wholly owned subsidiary, Westinghouse Plasma Corporation (Westinghouse Plasma).

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Alter Nrg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alter Nrg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.