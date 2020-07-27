Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Price

Media headlines about NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NRG Energy earned a news impact score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected NRG Energy's analysis:

NYSE NRG opened at $34.19 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

