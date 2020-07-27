Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Share Price

News articles about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a daily sentiment score of 0.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected West Mountain Environmental’s analysis:

West Mountain Environmental has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

