Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Share Price

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

News articles about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a daily sentiment score of 0.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected West Mountain Environmental’s analysis:

West Mountain Environmental has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.02.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for West Mountain Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Mountain Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Microsoft Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.00
Microsoft Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.00
Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Alter Nrg Stock Price
Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Alter Nrg Stock Price
Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect NRG Energy Stock Price
Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect NRG Energy Stock Price
Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact West Mountain Environmental Share Price
Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact West Mountain Environmental Share Price
Walmart Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds
Walmart Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds
Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect NICE Stock Price
Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect NICE Stock Price


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report