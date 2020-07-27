Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a media sentiment score of 0.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the retailer an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $131.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The firm has a market cap of $371.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

