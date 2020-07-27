Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Stock Price

Media headlines about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a news sentiment score of 1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCSYF opened at $179.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.50.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

