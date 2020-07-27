Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given News Sentiment Score of 1.20

News articles about Gartner (NYSE:IT) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a media sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Gartner’s score:

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock opened at $124.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.82. Gartner has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.