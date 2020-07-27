Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Price

Headlines about Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nextera Energy Partners earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the solar energy provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Nextera Energy Partners’ analysis:

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.11. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.