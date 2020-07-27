Neptune-Calculus Income & Growth VC (LON:NEP) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 2.00

News coverage about Neptune-Calculus Income & Growth VC (LON:NEP) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Neptune-Calculus Income & Growth VC earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Neptune-Calculus Income & Growth VC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.47).

Neptune-Calculus Income and Growth VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is investing in unquoted or Alternative Investment Market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth and tax-free dividends for investors.

