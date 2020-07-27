Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RROTF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roots from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

RROTF stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Roots has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

