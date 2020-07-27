Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCX. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $13.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after buying an additional 708,983 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,138,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,658,000 after buying an additional 2,505,972 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.