Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCX. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $13.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.
FCX stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after buying an additional 708,983 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,138,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,658,000 after buying an additional 2,505,972 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
