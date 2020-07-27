Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Sell

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

RVLV opened at $15.78 on Friday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 57.43%. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,587.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 167.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

