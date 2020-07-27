Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) & ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 1 3 0 2.75

CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.41%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $4.13 million 47.41 -$46.03 million ($0.42) -4.62 ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 8.53 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -3.15

CASI Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A -51.65% -37.72% ADMA Biologics -151.18% -105.97% -35.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprises ZEVALIN, an ibritumomab tiuxetan injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In addition, the company engages in the development of a portfolio of 26 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), including entecavir and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate indicated for hepatitis B virus; and 4 pipeline ANDAs that are pending FDA approval. Further, it is involved in developing ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II studies for solid tumors, as well as various proprietary early-stage immune-oncological potential candidates in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also offers Nabi-HB, a hyperimmune globulin for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross, Marietta, and Kennesaw, Georgia. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.