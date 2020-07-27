Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) versus Visa (NASDAQ:V) Head-To-Head Survey

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics 3.72% 29.18% 5.38% Visa 52.26% 43.45% 17.61%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cardtronics and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Visa 0 4 22 0 2.85

Cardtronics currently has a consensus target price of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 69.96%. Visa has a consensus target price of $208.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Cardtronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than Visa.

Volatility and Risk

Cardtronics has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Cardtronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardtronics and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.35 billion 0.77 $48.27 million $2.16 10.79 Visa $22.98 billion 16.51 $12.08 billion $5.44 35.87

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Cardtronics. Cardtronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Visa beats Cardtronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

