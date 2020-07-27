Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) & Falcon Minerals (OTCMKTS:FLMN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carbon Natural Gas and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 5 2 0 2.29

Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $4.97, suggesting a potential upside of 81.27%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Carbon Natural Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Natural Gas $116.63 million 0.06 $1.10 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 3.44 $14.35 million $0.31 8.84

Falcon Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carbon Natural Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 77.6% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Natural Gas 11.07% 16.21% 4.35% Falcon Minerals 18.38% 4.50% 3.84%

Volatility & Risk

Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Carbon Natural Gas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Natural Gas Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

