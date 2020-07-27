the Rubicon Project (MGNI) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ: MGNI) is one of 61 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare the Rubicon Project to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares the Rubicon Project and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project $156.41 million -$25.48 million -16.11 the Rubicon Project Competitors $8.01 billion $1.55 billion 67.92

the Rubicon Project’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than the Rubicon Project. the Rubicon Project is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

the Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, the Rubicon Project’s peers have a beta of 1.79, indicating that their average stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares the Rubicon Project and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project -14.10% -14.34% -4.36% the Rubicon Project Competitors -9.94% -58.09% -5.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for the Rubicon Project and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project 0 0 0 0 N/A the Rubicon Project Competitors 1000 3399 6746 318 2.56

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential downside of 0.07%. Given the Rubicon Project’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe the Rubicon Project has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

the Rubicon Project peers beat the Rubicon Project on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About the Rubicon Project

Magnite Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. It also provides demand manager services for sellers to monetize their advertising inventory through configuration tools and analytics to make it easier to deploy, configure, and optimize prebid-based header bidding solutions. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

