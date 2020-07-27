Northcoast Research Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OC. Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Owens Corning stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after acquiring an additional 183,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,625,000 after buying an additional 539,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after buying an additional 658,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,886,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

