SVB Leerink Comments on Moderna Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $73.21 on Monday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,015,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,009,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $211,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,688,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,726,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,536 shares of company stock valued at $144,354,129 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Moderna by 15.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $18,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Moderna by 606.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 150,101 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Moderna by 3,109.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $7,384,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.