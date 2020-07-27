Raymond James Comments on Mogo Finance Technology Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mogo Finance Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mackie restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.05.

MOGO stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Mogo Finance Technology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

