DA Davidson Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – DA Davidson cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.
Shares of IPAR opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.90. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
Inter Parfums Company Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.
Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.