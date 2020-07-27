DA Davidson Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – DA Davidson cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPAR. TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of IPAR opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.90. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.