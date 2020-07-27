Brokers Offer Predictions for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Heritage Insurance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

HRTG stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 176,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $3,402,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

