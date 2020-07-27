Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Barclays PLC Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Barclays had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

BCS stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 477,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

