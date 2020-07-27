Brokers Offer Predictions for HCI Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HCI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

HCI stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.65.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in HCI Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

