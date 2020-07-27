Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $661.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.33. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

