Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issued By Wedbush

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

COLM has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $80.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $109.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,971,000 after acquiring an additional 714,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $36,018,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $31,750,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $22,803,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,893.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 259,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 246,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 347,451 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $27,358,291.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,959,767 shares in the company, valued at $626,752,053.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,410 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,621,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 954,852 shares of company stock valued at $74,841,942. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

