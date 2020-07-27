Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter.

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of FTS opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortis by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,741,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,092,000 after buying an additional 1,978,661 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fortis by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,083,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,161,000 after acquiring an additional 323,891 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortis by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,540,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $182,693,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

