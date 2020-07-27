Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

GILD stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,079 shares of company stock worth $2,240,630 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.