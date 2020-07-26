First Trust Advisors LP Has $53.16 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Kimberly Clark worth $53,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,767,000 after buying an additional 79,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,560,000 after buying an additional 221,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $147.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.90.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

