FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after buying an additional 998,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,919,000 after acquiring an additional 160,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,002,000 after purchasing an additional 286,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $57.98 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

