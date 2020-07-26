Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,182 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1,206.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.