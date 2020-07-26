Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,627 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.