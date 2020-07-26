Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,106 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 29,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,589,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 266,980 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,161 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $146.53 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $154.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

