Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,278 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Metlife were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Metlife by 121.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,218 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Metlife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,439,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $478,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

