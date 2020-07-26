Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $53,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Watsco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

WSO stock opened at $227.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.52. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $232.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

