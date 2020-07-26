50,000 Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of RingCentral as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $1,802,690.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,635 shares in the company, valued at $78,219,461.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.19.

RNG opened at $268.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.65. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $299.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of -212.90 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

