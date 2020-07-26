Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.38 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $442.34 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $463.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.03 and a 200-day moving average of $392.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total value of $4,458,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,151. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Nomura boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.74.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

