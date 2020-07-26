O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,151. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $442.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.03 and a 200-day moving average of $392.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $463.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

