Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,220,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after buying an additional 678,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

XEL opened at $67.88 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

