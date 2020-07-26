Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

