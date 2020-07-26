Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equifax were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

NYSE EFX opened at $167.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.09. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

