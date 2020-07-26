Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,394 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,131,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 498,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,706,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,878,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

