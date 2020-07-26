Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,417,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,306,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,868,000 after purchasing an additional 108,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $86.07 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

