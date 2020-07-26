Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 13,331 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 133,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE JEF opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.