Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,316 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

STZ opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.