Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 815,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 245.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

