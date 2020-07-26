Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 297,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 319.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 24,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.