Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,205.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Donald W. Blair sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,972. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

