Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,760.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.