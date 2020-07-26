Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rowe raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

